Will 2025 be a game-changing year for theatre?

Our second 2025 preview podcast delves into a vast array of shows coming next year

2025 has arrived! With that comes our second podcast dedicated to some of the most exciting shows arriving next year.

With Stephen Sondheim’s last musical, Michael Shannon and Ruth Wilson teaming up, Evita back in the West End, a bumper year at the National Theatre and Gary Oldman’s return to the stage where he started his career, chief critic Sarah Crompton and managing editor Alex Wood continue their round up of the best theatrical offerings around the UK.

