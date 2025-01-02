whatsonstage white
Will 2025 be a game-changing year for theatre?

Our second 2025 preview podcast delves into a vast array of shows coming next year

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| Nationwide |

2 January 2025

Here We Are, Gary Oldman and Ewan McGregor, © National Theatre, Gisele Schmidt and Michael Grandage Company

2025 has arrived! With that comes our second podcast dedicated to some of the most exciting shows arriving next year.

With Stephen Sondheim’s last musical, Michael Shannon and Ruth Wilson teaming up, Evita back in the West End, a bumper year at the National Theatre and Gary Oldman’s return to the stage where he started his career, chief critic Sarah Crompton and managing editor Alex Wood continue their round up of the best theatrical offerings around the UK.

Crompton and Wood host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms here – including Apple Podcasts and Audible. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode! We’ll also be uploading them to YouTube every weekend.

If you’ve not caught it already, you can catch up on part one – listen here. We’ve also embedded the Spotify player below:

 

