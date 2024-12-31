Bridge Theatre puts Guys and Dolls neon lights on eBay

Your chance to own a piece of the award-winning production!

The Bridge Theatre has placed three neon lights from its production of Guys and Dolls on eBay.

Fans of vintage neon will have a chance to pick up parts of the award-winning set from the show, which concludes its London run this weekend. Listings include the 4.5m-long “Hot Box” sign, as well as 2m-long “Rico’s” and 4.4m “Adelaide’s” signs.

With a score by Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, the musical comedy tells a tale of love, gambling and faith in New York City. Nick Hytner’s revival earned critical acclaim for its immersive production design when it first opened at the Bridge Theatre in spring 2023.

At the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, Guys and Dolls took home the prizes for Best Musical Revival, Best Set Design and Best Graphic Design. It also picked up the Olivier Award for Best Choreography (for Arlene Phillips with James Cousins).

The production also features musical supervision and arrangements by Tom Brady, set design by Bunny Christie, costumes by Christie and Deborah Andrews, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Arditti, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, associate direction by Cousins and Lily Dyble, casting by Charlotte Sutton, fight direction by Kate Waters and wigs, hair and make-up by Campbell Young Associates.

Guys and Dolls is scheduled to play its final performance at the Bridge Theatre on 4 January 2025, with tickets on sale below.

You can try and bid on the neon here.