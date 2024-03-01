Guys and Dolls releases production photos of new cast

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning revival of Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre has released production shots, featuring new 2024 cast members.

Now appearing are Owain Arthur (The History Boys), returning to the role of Nathan Detroit, and Timmika Ramsay (Moulin Rouge!) as Miss Adelaide, alongside Jonathan Andrew Hume (Come from Away) as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Ryan Pidgen (Matilda the Musical) as Benny Southstreet, Tori Scott (The Cher Show) as General Cartwright, Niall Buggy (To Kill A Mockingbird) as Arvide Abernathy, TJ Lloyd as Rusty Charlie and Dashaun Vegas as Harry the Horse.

New ensemble cast members include Katie Bradley, Tanisha-Mae Brown, Filippo Coffano, Eamonn Cox, Kamilla Fernandes, Alex Given, Lucie Horsfall, Hollie Jane Stephens, Dominic Lamb, Siân Nathaniel-James, Sophie Pourret, Nathan Rigg, Pierce Rogan and Samuel Routley.

Continuing in the production are George Ioannides (An Officer and a Gentleman) as Sky Masterson and Celinde Schoenmaker (Love Never Dies in Concert) as Sarah Brown, as well as Iroy Abesamis (swing), Cornelius Clarke (as Lieutenant Brannigan), Cameron Johnson (as Big Jule and Hi-Hi Boy), Saffi Needham (ensemble), James Revell (swing), Charlotte Scott (swing, co-dance captain), and Dale White (swing, dance captain, fight captain).

With music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, the comedic piece tells a tale of love, gambling and faith in New York. Nick Hytner’s revival earned critical acclaim for its immersive production design when it first opened at the Bridge Theatre in spring 2023.

At the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, Guys and Dolls took home the prizes for Best Musical Revival, Best Set Design and Best Graphic Design.

Directed by Hytner, it has choreography by Arlene Phillips with James Cousins, musical supervision and arrangements by Tom Brady, set by Bunny Christie, costumes by Christie and Deborah Andrews, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Arditti, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, associate direction by James Cousins and Lily Dyble, casting by Charlotte Sutton, fight direction by Kate Waters and wigs, hair and make-up by Campbell Young Associates.

Guys and Dolls is currently booking until 31 August 2024, with tickets on sale below.