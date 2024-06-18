Guys and Dolls reveals new casting ahead of closing date

New cast members are set to join the WhatsOnStage Award-winning revival of Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre this autumn.

From 2 September, Gina Beck will assume the role of Sarah Brown from original star Celinde Schoenmaker, while Michael Simkins will take over the role of Arvide Abernathy from Niall Buggy. Schoenmaker and Buggy are scheduled to play their final performances on 31 August.

Beck’s previous stage credits include Matilda, The Sound of Music, Show Boat, Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, and Les Misérables among others, while Simkins has previously appeared in John Gabriel Borkman, Backstairs Billy, The Unfriend, Yes, Prime Minister and Mamma Mia!.

Beck said: “I’ve dreamt of playing this role and singing this beautiful score for so long, I can’t actually believe I’m going to get to do it, and in such an incredible production. I hope I can at least half fill the shoes of the sensational Celinde Schoenmaker who created the role in this beautiful revival. ‘If I were a gate, I’d be swiiiingiiing!!!’”

Simkins added: “I am thrilled to bits to be working at the Bridge Theatre again, and even more thrilled to be joining this sensational show, having seen it in January and been utterly blown away by it. The words I used afterwards to describe it to my friends and family (all of whom I insisted must see the production without delay) was ‘transformative’ – fresh as paint, wonderfully uplifting, and utterly irresistible.”

Continuing in the production will be Owain Arthur as Nathan Detroit, Timmika Ramsay as Miss Adelaide, George Ioannides as Sky Masterson, and Jonathan Andrew Hume as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, alongside Cornelius Clarke as Lieutenant Brannigan, Cameron Johnson as Big Jule, TJ Lloyd as Rusty Charlie, Ryan Pidgen as Benny Southstreet, Tori Scott as General Cartwright, and Dashaun Vegas as Harry the Horse.

Completing the company are Iroy Abesamis, Katie Bradley, Tanisha-Mae Brown, Filippo Coffano, Eamonn Cox, Kamilla Fernandes, Alex Given, Lucie Horsfall, Dominic Lamb, Siân Nathaniel-James, Saffi Needham, Sophie Pourret, James Revell, Nathan Rigg, Pierce Rogan, Samuel Routley, Charlotte Scott (co-dance captain), Hollie Jane Stephens and Dale White (dance captain and fight captain).

With a score by Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, the musical comedy tells a tale of love, gambling and faith in New York City. Nick Hytner’s revival earned critical acclaim for its immersive production design when it first opened at the Bridge Theatre in spring 2023.

At the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, Guys and Dolls took home the prizes for Best Musical Revival, Best Set Design and Best Graphic Design. It also picked up the Olivier Award for Best Choreography (for Arlene Phillips with James Cousins).

The production also features musical supervision and arrangements by Tom Brady, set design by Bunny Christie, costumes by Christie and Deborah Andrews, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Arditti, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, associate direction by Cousins and Lily Dyble, casting by Charlotte Sutton, fight direction by Kate Waters and wigs, hair and make-up by Campbell Young Associates.

Guys and Dolls is scheduled to play its final performance at the Bridge Theatre on 4 January 2025, with tickets on sale below.