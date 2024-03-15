New Guys and Dolls cast members spill the secrets behind the award-winning revival

The show continues its award-winning run at the Bridge Theatre

We popped along to see the Bridge Theatre’s WhatsOnStage Award-winning revival of Guys and Dolls as it celebrated its new cast members.

In her five-star review of Nicholas Hytner’s revival, lead critic Sarah Crompton described it as both a “wonder and a tonic”.

The show recently welcomed new comany members – including Owain Arthur (The History Boys), returning to the role of Nathan Detroit and Timmika Ramsay (Moulin Rouge!) as the new Miss Adelaide.

George Ioannides (An Officer and a Gentleman) has continued his lead role as Sky Masterson, with Celinde Schoenmaker (Love Never Dies) continuing as Sarah Brown.

Other additions to the cast are Jonathan Andrew Hume (Come from Away) playing Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Ryan Pidgen (Matilda the Musical) as Benny Southstreet, Tori Scott (The Cher Show) as General Cartwright, Niall Buggy (To Kill A Mockingbird) as Arvide Abernathy, TJ Lloyd as Rusty Charlie and Dashaun Vegas as Harry the Horse.

Continuing in the cast are Iroy Abesamis (swing), Cornelius Clarke (Lieutenant Brannigan), Cameron Johnson (Big Jule and Hi-Hi Boy), Saffi Needham (ensemble), James Revell (swing), Charlotte Scott (swing, co-dance captain), and Dale White (swing, dance captain, fight captain).

New ensemble cast members are Katie Bradley, Tanisha-Mae Brown, Filippo Coffano, Eamonn Cox, Kamilla Fernandes, Alex Given, Lucie Horsfall, Hollie Jane Stephens, Dominic Lamb, Siân Nathaniel-James, Sophie Pourret, Nathan Rigg, Pierce Rogan and Samuel Routley.

Directed by Hytner, it has choreography by Arlene Phillips with James Cousins, musical supervision and arrangements by Tom Brady, set by Bunny Christie, costumes by Bunny Christie and Deborah Andrews, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Arditti, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, associate direction by James Cousins and Lily Dyble, casting by Charlotte Sutton, fight direction by Kate Waters and wigs, hair and make-up by Campbell Young Associates.