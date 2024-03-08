Bradley Jaden to appear in concert in London this summer

The Les Misérables star will be touring a number of countries – with one stop in the UK

Bradley Jaden, known for his roles in Les Misérables, Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera and most recently on UK shores in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, will be taking his solo concerts to a variety of tour stops across a number of countries.

Amongst the tour stops will be Cadogan Hall in London, where Jaden will be appearing alongside a number of special guests on Friday 14 June 2024. Tickets are on sale now via Cadogan Hall’s website.

Jaden, who has also appeared in the likes of EastEnders and Emmerdale, will also be performing in Trieste (18 May), New York (3 June) and Budapest (18 June) across the summer. After that, he will be sharing the role of Javert in the Les Misérables arena production, which embarks on a world tour this September with a cast and orchestra of over 65.

The solo concerts are co-created and produced by Simon Schofield and Scott Garnham for Sisco Entertainment with musical direction by James Doughty.