Bradley Jaden, Kelly Mathieson and more join musicals concert in Battersea Park

A Night at the Musicals will feature the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Guest performers have been revealed for the special A Night at the Musicals event in Battersea Park.

The one-night-only show on Saturday 26 August will see numbers from The Phantom of the Opera, Mamma Mia!, Les Misérables, Grease, Oklahoma!, Cats, We Will Rock You, Oliver!, West Side Story and more played by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and a variety of vocalists.

Conducted by Richard Balcombe, the show starts at 7.15pm with gates from 4.30pm. Set to appear will be Abbie Osmon (Evita, We Will Rock You), Alex Gaumond (Company, Miss Saigon), Bradley Jaden (Les Misérables, Treason) and Kelly Mathieson (The Phantom of the Opera, Doctor Zhivago).

A Night at the Musicals is part of the Battersea Park in Concert weekend, which also features a Proms in the Park and Gabrielle live in concert.