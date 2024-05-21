Bonnie and Clyde musical cancels tour

The show will not be progressing any further

Bonnie and Clyde has cancelled all of its remaining tour performances, producers have confirmed in a statement.

They said today: “Bonnie and Clyde the Musical will conclude its UK and Ireland tour with immediate effect.

“The WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical began its tour at Leicester Curve in February and has received a range of five star reviews and standing ovations at venues across the country.

“Unfortunately, it has been concluded that due to disappointing ticket sales it is no longer financially viable to continue with the tour. We would like to thank the extremely hard working and endlessly talented cast and company that have entertained thousands of audience members across the country with this production”.

The show had two successful seasons in London’s West End at the Arts Theatre and the Garrick Theatre. Bonnie and Clyde The Musical narrates the tale of two small-town individuals who rose to become iconic and bloody figures in American folklore.

The musical features music by Tony nominee Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Tony and Oscar winner Don Black, and a book by Emmy Award nominee Ivan Menchell.

The production is directed and choreographed by Nick Winston, with set and costume design by Philip Witcomb, musical supervision by Katy Richardson, associate musical supervision by Nick Barstow, original arrangements and orchestrations by John McDaniel, additional arrangements and orchestrations by Jen Green, lighting design by Zoe Spurr, sound design by Tom Marshall, video design by Nina Dunn, wig design by Darren Ware, and casting by Jim Arnold CDG.

The show had been due to continue in Southend this week.