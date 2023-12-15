Bombay Superstars musical announces West End concert performance

The show comes to the West End next autumn

Award-winning Phizzical Productions is set to present Bollywood musical, Bombay Superstars, in the West End for a one-night-only staged concert at His Majesty’s Theatre.

Taking place on 15 September 2024, the show is written and directed by Sâmir Bhamra, artistic director of Phizzical Productions.

Bombay Superstars is a jukebox piece set in the 1970s disco era. It blurs the lines between real events and reel stories, presenting a passionate tale of a star-crossed romance between a rising star and her married co-star.

Bhamra said today: “Bombay Superstars weaves fun, entertaining, and meaningful stories of Indian actresses of the 1970s who played a pivotal role in shaping the world for South Asian women of all ages globally. It is a jubilant celebration of the disco, the divas, and the drama that created Bollywood icons!”

Bombay Superstar is delivered in English and sung in Hindi with subtitles for accessibility. The musical features songs by Bollywood icons such as Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, with music used with permission from Saregama India Ltd, India’s oldest music label.

Tickets are on sale now via LW Theatres.