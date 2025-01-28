Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace in Cabaret – first look photos

Willkommen, bienvenue, and welcome! Take a first look at Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace in Cabaret!

The pair take on the roles of the Emcee and Sally Bowles respectively at the Kit Kat Club for a limited season from tonight. The two had their first public performance last night at the National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals – where WhatsOnStage were bringing all the behind-the-scenes action (you can watch Wallace in action below). Broadcast details for the Big Night are yet to be confirmed.

Also appearing in the West End cast are Daniel Bowerbank as Clifford Bradshaw, Fenton Gray as Herr Schultz, Fred Haig as Ernst Ludwig, and Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, alongside Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister, Sam Darius, Damon Gould, Adrian Grove, El Haq Latief, Justin-Lee Jones, Ela Lisondra, Hícaro Nicolai, Andy Rees, Alexandra Regan, Marina Tavolieri, Patrick Wilden, Ben Simon Wilson, Anne-Marie Wojna and Lucy Young. Anne-Marie Wojna plays the role of Sally Bowles at certain performances.

Vivien Parry returned to the cast as Fraulein Schneider yesterday, replacing Sally Ann Triplett.

The prologue company, entertaining audiences before the show begins, includes Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine McLoughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, which first opened in the West End in late 2021, is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, with set and costume design by Tom Scutt and choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben van Tienen with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

Marisha Wallace is not scheduled to appear on Wednesday 29 January at 2.00pm, Thursday 6 February at 7.30pm, Wednesday 12 February at 2.00pm, Thursday 20 February at 7.30pm, Wednesday 26 February at 2.00pm, Thursday 6 March at 7.30pm, Monday 10 March at 7.30pm, Tuesday 11 March at 7.30pm, Thursday 20 March at 7.30pm, Wednesday 26 March at 2.00pm, Thursday 3 April at 7.30pm, Wednesday 9 April at 2.00pm, Thursday 17 April at 7.30pm, Wednesday 23 April at 2.00pm, Thursday 1 May at 7.30pm, Wednesday 7 May at 2.00pm, Thursday 15 May at 7.30pm and Wednesday 21 May at 2.00pm.

At these performances, the role will be played by alternate Sally Bowles.

Billy Porter is scheduled to appear at every performance between 28 January and 24 May 2025.

A New York production is also up and running, with musician Adam Lambert and Moana star Auli’i Cravalho currently making their Broadway debuts in the show. Soon, Eva Noblezada and Orville Peck will take over.

Tickets for the London production are on sale below.