Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace to star in Cabaret in the West End 

New casting has been revealed for Cabaret, continuing its run at the Kit Kat Club.

From 28 January 2025, Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace will star as the Emcee and Sally Bowles in the West End production.

Also appearing in the cast are Daniel Bowerbank as Clifford Bradshaw, Sally Ann Triplett (as Fraulein Schneider), Fenton Gray (as Herr Schultz), Fred Haig as Ernst Ludwig, and Jessica Kirton (as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie), alongside Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister, Sam Darius, Damon Gould, Adrian Grove, El Haq Latief, Justin-Lee Jones, Ela Lisondra, Hícaro Nicolai, Andy Rees, Alexandra Regan, Marina Tavolieri, Patrick Wilden, Ben Simon Wilson, Anne-Marie Wojna and Lucy Young. Anne-Marie Wojna plays the role of Sally Bowles at certain performances.

The prologue company, entertaining audiences before the show begins, includes Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine McLoughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, which first opened in the West End in late 2021, is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, with set and costume design by Tom Scutt and choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

The current cast is led by Olivier Award nominee Adam Gillen as the Emcee and Golden Globe nominee Katherine Langford as Sally Bowles. Gillen and Lanford will remain with the West End production until 25 January 2025.

A New York production is also up and running, with musician Adam Lambert and Moana star Auli’i Cravalho currently making their Broadway debuts in the show.

