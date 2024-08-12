Cabaret in the West End: Katherine Langford, Adam Gillen and more to join

The new arrivals enter the Kit Kat Club next month

New casting has been revealed for the WhatsOnStage Award-winning production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.

From 23 September, Olivier Award nominee Adam Gillen will assume the role of the Emcee, while Golden Globe nominee Katherine Langford will play Sally Bowles.

Gillen’s previous stage credits include the likes of Killer Joe, Amadeus, I, Joan, Henry VIII, Romeo and Juliet, Wendy and Peter, The School for Scandal, The Door Never Closes and The Caretaker. He is also well-known for his TV role as Liam Conroy in Benidorm.

Langford is set to make her West End debut. Her most notable screen credits include 13 Reasons Why, Knives Out, Spontaneous, Love, Simon, Cursed and Savage River.

Gillen and Lanford will remain with the West End production until 25 January 2025. Nic Myers will play the role of Sally Bowles at certain performances, with Anne-Marie Wojna assuming these duties from 16 October.

Also joining the cast on 23 September is Daniel Bowerbank (Machinal), taking on the role of Clifford Bradshaw and Fred Haig (Rock Follies), playing Ernst Ludwig, as well as Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister, Sam Darius, Adrian Grove, Justin-Lee Jones, Alexandra Regan, Marina Tavolieri, Ben Simon Wilson, Wojna and Lucy Young.

Continuing in the production will be Sally Ann Triplett (as Fraulein Schneider), Fenton Gray (as Herr Schultz) and Jessica Kirton (as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie), alongside Damon Gould, El Haq Latief, Ela Lisondra, Hícaro Nicolai, Andy Rees and Patrick Wilden.

Check out Triplett and Gray (alongside current stars Layton Williams and Rhea Norwood) in our exclusive video below:

The prologue company, entertaining audiences before the show begins, includes Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine McLoughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, which first opened in the West End in late 2021, is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, with set and costume design by Tom Scutt and choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

A New York production is also up and running, with musician Adam Lambert and Moana star Auli’i Cravalho set to make their Broadway debuts in the show next month.

Langford is not scheduled to appear on Wednesday 25 September at 2pm, Thursday 3 October at 7:30pm, Wednesday 9 October at 2pm, Wednesday 16 October at 2pm, Thursday 24 October at 7:30pm, Wednesday 30 October at 2pm, Thursday 7 November at 7:30pm, Wednesday 13 November at 2pm, Thursday 21 November at 7:30pm, Wednesday 27 November at 2pm, Thursday 5 December at 7:30pm, Wednesday 11 December at 2pm, Thursday 19 December at 7:30pm, Monday 30 December at 7:30pm, Friday 3 January at 2pm, Wednesday 8 January at 2pm, Thursday 16 January at 7:30pm and Wednesday 22 January at 2pm.

