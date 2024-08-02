Layton Williams, Rhea Norwood, Sally Ann Triplett and Fenton Gray answer our Cabaret song-themed questions

We recently paid a visit to the Kit Kat Club in London’s West End to meet the latest stars of the WhatsOnStage Award-winning production of Cabaret.

Backstage we sat down with Layton Williams (now appearing as the Emcee), Rhea Norwood (Sally Bowles), Sally Ann Triplett (Fraulein Schneider) and Fenton Gray (Herr Schultz) with a handful of questions inspired by the iconic Kander and Ebb songs from the show.

And you can see how it all turned out in our video below, old chums:

The current London cast also includes Michael Ahomka-Lindsay (as Cliff Bradshaw), Wilf Scolding (as Ernst Ludwig), Jessica Kirton (as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie), Liv Alexander (as Texas), Natalie Chua (as Frenchie), Laura Delany (as Rosie), Taite-Elliot Drew (as Hans), Damon Gould (as Victor), El Haq Latief (as Helga), Grant Neal (as Herman/Max), Hicaro Nicolai (as Lulu) and Travis Ross (as Bobby), alongside Rebecca Lisewski, Ela Lisondra, Nic Myers, Andy Rees, Toby Turpin and Patrick Wilden. Myers also plays the role of Sally Bowles once a week.

The prologue company, entertaining audiences before the show begins, includes Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine McLoughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, which first opened in the West End in late 2021, is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, with set and costume design by Tom Scutt and choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

A New York production is also up and running, with musician Adam Lambert and Moana star Auli’i Cravalho set to make their Broadway debuts in the show next month.

Tickets for the London production are on sale below.