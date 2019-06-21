Lucie Jones, Ashley Roberts and Blake Harrison join Waitress in the West End: first look

Production images have been released as new cast members join the West End production of Waitress.

The piece is currently led by Lucie Jones, Marisha Wallace, Ashley Roberts, David Hunter, Blake Harrison, Peter Hannah and Shaun Prendergast, and is booking until 7 December, with a new batch of tickets on sale now.

Jones, Roberts and Harrison all recently took over the roles of Jenna, Dawn and Ogie respectively in the show. The musical is directed by Diane Paulus, with choreography from Lorin Latarro, lighting from Ken Billington and designs from Scott Pask.

Waitress opened at the Adelphi Theatre earlier this year, with WhatsOnStage critic Sarah Crompton saying: "Waitress is a treat... it leaves a pleasantly sweet taste in the mouth."

Sara Bareilles' songs feature in the piece, which is based on the 2007 film by Adrienne Shelly and has a book by Jessie Nelson. The show tells of a waitress and avid baker in a small town working in a diner who is stuck in a toxic relationship.