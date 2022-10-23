UK Theatre Awards winners include Divina de Campo, Billy Elliot and Giles Terera

The winners of this year's UK Theatre Awards have been revealed.

Hosted by Legally Blonde lead Courtney Bowman, the awards took place in a lunchtime ceremony at Guildhall in London.

Leeds Playhouse was recognised three times across the winning categories, also picking up the UK's Most Welcoming Theatre prize.

Sarah Holmes, chief executive of the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich, was honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to British Theatre award – saying: "I accept this award as recognition for the quality, innovation and creative spirit which is to be found in our pioneering regional theatres."

The complete list of winners (in bold) and nominees is below:









Best Design

● Dracula: The Untold Story – Leeds Playhouse, Design by Laura Hopkins, Projection and Video Design by Simon Wainwright

● Into The Woods – Theatre Royal Bath, Design by Jon Bausor, Video Design by Will Duke, Costume Design by Antony McDonald

● Life is a Dream – Edinburgh Lyceum, Design by Georgia McGuinness





Best Director

● Jessica Daniels – The Mozart Question, a Barn Theatre production in association with Bob and Marianne for Anthology Theatre and The Everyman Theatre Cheltenham

● Robert Hastie, Anthony Lau, Elin Schofield – Rock/Paper/Scissors, The Crucible, Studio and Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

● Natalie Ibu – The White Card, a Birmingham Rep, Leeds Playhouse, Northern Stage and Soho Theatre co-production in association with HOME Manchester

● Róisín McBrinn – Typical Girls, The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield





Best Musical Production

● Billy Elliot – Leicester Curve

● Now is Good – Storyhouse, Chester

● Whistle Down the Wind – The Watermill Theatre



Best New Play

● Cherry Jezebel – Liverpool Everyman

● How to Bury a Dead Mule – Lyric Theatre, Belfast

● Mugabe, My Dad & Me - a co-production by ETT, Brixton House and York Theatre Royal in association with Alison Holder



Best Performance in a Musical

● Charlie Stemp – Crazy for You, Chichester Festival Theatre

● Divina de Campo – Hedwig and the Angry Inch, a Leeds Playhouse and HOME co-production

● Nicole and Kyla Fox, Emme and Eden Patrick, Sienna and Savannah Robinson – Identical, a Nottingham Playhouse and Kenny Wax Ltd co-production



Best Performance in a Play

● Eithne Browne – Maggie May, Leeds Playhouse

● Henry Goodman – Murder on the Orient Express, Chichester Festival Theatre

● Leah St Luce – Black Love, a Paines Plough and Belgrade Theatre Coventry production, in association with tiata fahodzi

● Giles Terera – The Meaning of Zong, a Bristol Old Vic production



Best Play Revival

● Jitney – a Headlong, Leeds Playhouse and Old Vic co-production

● The Mountaintop – a Royal Exchange Theatre production

● Translations - an Abbey Theatre and Lyric Theatre Belfast co-production



Best Show for Children and Young People

● Beauty and the Beast – a New Vic Production

● Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World – Kenny Wax Family Entertainment in association with MAST Mayflower Studios

● Petula – a National Theatre Wales, Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru and August012 co-production



Best Supporting Performance (in a musical or play)

● Nicola Hughes – Into The Woods, a Theatre Royal Bath Production

● Robert Jackson – Brief Encounter, a Stephen Joseph Theatre, Octagon Theatre and Theatre By The Lake co-production

● Nishla Smith – Kes, an Octagon Theatre and Theatre By The Lake co-production



UK Theatre – Achievement in Opera

● Scottish Opera for Candide

● Glyndebourne for the Poulenc Double Bill

● Richard Mantle for the last year at Opera North, which epitomizes the work Richard has achieved over his tenure

● Music Theatre Wales and Britten Pears Arts production of Violet at Buxton International Festival at Buxton Opera



UK Theatre – Achievement in Dance

● William Tuckett's Then or Now for Ballet Black, exquisitely melding poetry, dance, light and sound into an intimate work that gently touches big themes of our times

● The dancers of Rambert for their ability to inhabit any choreographer's vision, as a company of unique, versatile, incredibly skilled performers

● Dan Daw for The Dan Daw Show, a kinky, joyful, unapologetic and vulnerable celebration of oneself and one's body

● Life is a Dream – Edinburgh Lyceum, design by Georgia McGuinness





Additional categories:

Most Welcoming Theatre: Leeds Playhouse

Excellence in Arts Education: Lyric Theatre in Belfast

Excellence in Inclusivity: English Touring Theatre

Excellence in Touring: Graeae Theatre Company

Best Digital Innovation: Chichester Festival Theatre

Best Workforce: The Marlowe, Canterbury