Headlong's first season under Holly Race Roughan to include world premiere of Corrina, Corrina

New artistic director Holly Race Roughan has announced details for Headlong's 2022 season.

From 19 May to 4 June, the company teams up with Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse to present the world premiere of Corrina, Corrina, written by Chloe Moss.

Directed by Roughan, the play – a thriller, set on a cargo ship, travelling from the UK to Singapore – features scenic design by Moi Tran, dramaturgy by Mingyu Lin, music composition and sound design by Max Perryment and lighting and video design by Josh Pharo. It is scheduled to run at the Everyman.

As announced earlier today, Headlong will also partner with the Old Vic and Leeds Playhouse to co-produce Tinuke Craig's acclaimed production of August Wilson's Jitney.

Set in a condemned taxi rank, the piece explores the fragile relationships between eight men in a racially segregated, post-Vietnam America.

The production will stage its London premiere at The Old Vic (9 June to 9 July), before heading to the Oldham Coliseum Theatre (13 to 16 July), Worthing Connaught Theatre (19 to 23 July) and Theatre Royal Bath (26 to 30 July).

In addition, the company is set to partner with Shakespeare's Globe for the first time to present a yet-to-be-named play by the Bard, promising to reimagine the title for the current social and political climate. Roughan will helm the production, opening this autumn at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, before embarking on a 2023 UK tour.

Finally, it has been revealed that playwright and actor Charlie Josephine is set to join Headlong as its Writer-in-residence for 2022-23.

Roughan commented: "It has been no easy feat programming in a global pandemic, our industry has been brought to its knees by covid and we collectively continue to fire fight its devastating impact. So it is a privilege to be able to announce a season of work in these times, work that speaks to the political moment, exploits the liveness of theatre and has the audience – who we have sorely missed – at its heart."



