The Old Vic announces 2022 shows including Mike Bartlett play with Bertie Carvel as Donald Trump

The Old Vic has announced a series of 2022 shows.

From 29 March to 28 May, the venue will host the world premiere of Mike Bartlett's The 47th, set in 2024 and following a fictional Presidential race in the US. Direccted by Rupert Goold (reuniting after another verse play, King Charles III), the show is set to star Bertie Carvel, Tamara Tunie and Lydia Wilson playing Donald Trump, Kamala Harris and Ivanka Trump respectively.

Further cast is to be revealed, with the production co-produced with Sonia Friedman Productions and Annapurna Theatre.

Also announced is the London transfer of August Wilson's Jitney, co-produced by Old Vic, Headlong and Leeds Playhouse, running from 8 June to 9 July. Directed by Tinuke Craig, the cast will include Geoff Aymer, Leanne Henlon, Wil Johnson, Leemore Marrett Jr and Tony Marshall.

Finally, the venue has confirmed the festive return of Jack Thorne's award-winning version of A Christmas Carol, playing from 12 November to 7 January. Further programming for 2022 is to be revealed.

Matthew Warchus, artistic director, said: "Tonight, Caryl Churchill's A Number opens in our theatre with Paapa Essiedu and Lennie James. 20 years on from its world premiere, the play feels as vibrant as ever.

"Alongside the opening of A Number, we are very happy to announce three new productions at The Old Vic for 2022 – a topical world premiere, a modern classic and the return of a treasured favourite.

"Mike Bartlett's new play, The 47th, offers a provocative look at our not-too-distant future with equally hilarious and chilling consequences. Directed by Rupert Goold, Mike Bartlett's zeitgeisty verse play shines a light on the 2024 presidential race – as he did for the coronation in his Olivier Award-winning play King Charles III.

"In June, our Baylis Director Tinuke Craig will revisit her critically acclaimed production of August Wilson's powerful modern classic Jitney for its London premiere, following a successful run at Leeds Playhouse last year, prior to it going on tour. This is a great play and I'm delighted to be presenting Tinuke's hit production together with Headlong and Leeds Playhouse."

"Today also sees the announcement of the return of A Christmas Carol, adapted by Jack Thorne. We continue to learn from, and cherish, this great tale of love and charity and it's been wonderful to see so many families moved and entertained by the production each year."

"From the future to the past and the present, and wherever each production takes you, I hope that you will find that The Old Vic continues to share evocative and impactful stories that provoke empathy, shed light and delight. It's been hard being apart from audiences – thank you to those who have already ventured back, and we're throwing our arms open to all those who we hope will visit soon."