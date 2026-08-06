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Win two tickets to A History of Paper with Alan Cumming and Shirley Henderson

The musical revival opens at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Editorial Staff

Editorial Staff

| Pitlochry |

6 August 2026

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Artwork for A History of Paper

In our latest Two-Ticket Tombola, you can win two tickets to the eagerly anticipated revival of A History of Paper starring Alan Cumming and Shirley Henderson.

Our running competition from WhatsOnStage is where you, our lovely readers, have the chance to bag two FREE tickets (and sometimes some extra special bonus prizes) to all manner of shows across the UK.

On special days, we’ll announce the show in question and let you take part – so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for future chances over the coming weeks and months.

This week, WhatsOnStage readers have the chance to win two tickets to see A History of Paper, the acclaimed Fringe First-winning Scottish musical starring Cumming and Henderson. 

Funny, heartfelt and deeply moving, this five-star musical celebrates the moments that shape a life. 

Enter now for your chance to see these screen legends on stage together. 

Enter here!

Competition Terms and Conditions

  • Prize: A pair of tickets to see A History of Paper at Monday to Thursday performances only, excluding selected dates, subject to availability. 
  • There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
  • Only one entry will be accepted per person. Multiple entries from the same person will be disqualified.
  • Not available with any other offer or discount.
  • The competition will run from 12pm on 6 August to 12pm on 9 August. 
  • No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.
  • Seat location and date availability is subject to the Promoter’s discretion.
  • The winner will be randomly chosen and contacted from 9 August. 
  • The prize cannot be exchanged for cash or any other product.
  • Tickets are non-transferable and must not be resold or transferred to any person or entity for commercial gain or otherwise. If any tickets are resold or transferred (or are attempted to be resold or transferred) for commercial gain by anyone other than official resellers, then the tickets will become void and the ticket holder will be a trespasser and may be refused entry to, or ejected from, the theatre.
  • All other expenses associated with the prize, such as transport to and from the venue, food and drink shall be the responsibility of the winner and not the Promoter.
  • By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating their agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.
  • Entrants are limited to one entry only per person
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