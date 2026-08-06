Win two tickets to A History of Paper with Alan Cumming and Shirley Henderson

In our latest Two-Ticket Tombola, you can win two tickets to the eagerly anticipated revival of A History of Paper starring Alan Cumming and Shirley Henderson.

Our running competition from WhatsOnStage is where you, our lovely readers, have the chance to bag two FREE tickets (and sometimes some extra special bonus prizes) to all manner of shows across the UK.

On special days, we’ll announce the show in question and let you take part – so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for future chances over the coming weeks and months.

This week, WhatsOnStage readers have the chance to win two tickets to see A History of Paper, the acclaimed Fringe First-winning Scottish musical starring Cumming and Henderson.

Funny, heartfelt and deeply moving, this five-star musical celebrates the moments that shape a life.

Enter now for your chance to see these screen legends on stage together.

Competition Terms and Conditions