Win a Wicked bundle of special merchandise!

It’s Wicked week! After over a decade of waiting, the Wicked film is finally landing on the big screen, with the first part opening in cinemas at the end of the week.

With that in mind, we’ve got an extra-special bundle of Wicked goodies to celebrate opening weekend. So rejoicify! Enter the competition below for your chance to win.

Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey, opens in cinemas on 22 November. Based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda the Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Stephen Schwartz (score) are collaborating on the screenplay.

Competition Terms and Conditions

• Prize consists of a bundle of Wicked-branded merchandise, as depicted in the graphic above, supplied by the producers of Wicked (“the Distributor”)

• The promoter for this competition is WhatsOnStage Ltd (“the Promoter”).

• These terms and conditions apply to this competition and entry to the competition is acceptance of these terms and conditions.

• The competition is only available to residents of the United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man over the age of 18.

• Employees of the Promoter, their family members or anyone else connected in any way with the competition or helping to set up the competition shall not be permitted to enter.

• No purchase is necessary to enter the competition and only one entry per person will be accepted.

• The competition will run from Monday 18 November 2024 until 12pm on Wednesday 20 November 2024. After this specified date, no further entries to the competition will be recognised.

• The winner will be selected at random and will be notified by email within 2 days of the competition closing. If the winner cannot be contacted or does not claim the prize within 1 day of notification, the winner’s prize will be forfeited and the Promoter will be entitled to select a replacement winner (and that winner will similarly have to respond to the notification sent to them by the Promoter within 1 day of that notification being sent to them or else they will also forfeit their prize).

• The Promoter reserves the right to cancel or amend the competition and these terms and conditions without notice in the event of a happening outside of their control. Any changes to the competition will be notified to entrants as soon as possible by the Promoter.

• No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.

• The Promoter is not responsible for inaccurate prize details supplied to any entrant by any third party connected with this Promotion.

• No cash alternative to the prizes will be offered. Prizes are subject to availability and we reserve the right to substitute any prize with another without giving notice.

• In the interest of fairness, winners will be chosen at random.

• The Promoter will not be liable for winners not receiving the email to notify them of their success.

• The Promoter’s decision in respect of all matters to do with the competition will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.

• These Terms and Conditions are effective as of 18 November 2024.

• There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.

• Only one entry will be accepted per person. Multiple entries from the same person will be disqualified.

• The competition will run from 18 to 20 November 2024.

• No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.

• By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating their agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.