Wilton’s Music Hall unveils 2025 spring season

Wilton’s Music Hall has announced its spring 2025 season, running from January to April.

Highlights include The Play’s The Thing: A One-Person Hamlet (1 to 12 April) from Regeneration Theatre, directed by Fiona Laird and starring Mark Lockyer. This 90-minute solo performance offers a new interpretation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, focusing on the psychological struggles of the character.

Mary and the Hyenas (18 to 29 March), presented by Pilot Theatre and Hull Truck Theatre, tells the story of feminist icon Mary Wollstonecraft. Written by Maureen Lennon, directed by Esther Richardson, and featuring a score by Billy Nomates, this production blends theatre and live music.

The season begins with The Dead (14 to 15 January), an adaptation of James Joyce’s work by London’s queer classical choir, The Fourth Choir. This production incorporates Irish folk songs and contemporary music.

Other performances include Steve Pretty’s live podcast show The Origin of the Pieces (16 January), Christine Bovill’s Piaf Revisited (21 to 25 January), and Earthcycle (28 January), a multimedia project about climate change performed by the Orchestra of the Swan.

In addition, the season will feature the musical comedy Thinking Drinkers: The Booze-ical (29 and 31 January), John Partridge’s career retrospective Dancing Man (30 January), and a contemporary dance program from the London Contemporary Dance School titled Bradley, Flowers, Smithereens (4 to 8 February), as well as sing-along knees-up Carradine’s Cockney Sing-Along (12 March).

Wrapping up the season is George: Eliot in Words and Music, with Harriet Walter, presented by Hambletts (16 to 17 April), an exploration of the life and works of the iconic author George Eliot.