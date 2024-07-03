Wilton’s Music Hall reveals autumn 2024 season

Rupert Everett, Anton Lesser, Tim Key and more are all set to appear

Wilton’s Music Hall has revealed details for its forthcoming autumn 2024 season.

Highlights include appearances by Rupert Everett, Tim Key and Anton Lesser, performances from the National Youth Theatre and Släpstick and the return of Potted Panto over the festive period.

The Union Street Theatre production of Frank’s Closet, a high camp and kitsch musical theatre show, framed by the artifice of the musical hall, will play at Wilton’s from 3 to 14 September.

Rhum and Clay’s The War of the Worlds, in a brand-new production in partnership with the National Youth Theatre REP Company that reimagines the H G Wells sci-fi novel for a modern era of “fake news”, runs from 16 to 26 October.

Sasha Regan presents an all-male version of Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance (29 October to 23 October), following the previous successes of H.M.S. Pinafore, Iolanthe and The Mikado.

Why I Stuck a Flare Up My Arse for England, an Edinburgh Fringe and Southwark Playhouse hit about football fanatics, written and performed by Alex Hill, will play from 25 to 27 September.

Among the many spoken word offerings this season is Red Sky at Sunrise (also from 25 to 27 September), which tells Laurie Lee’s story through his trilogy of Cider with Rosie, As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning and A Moment of War. Anton Lesser (Game of Thrones) and Charlie Hamblett (Killing Eve) will play the older and younger versions of Lee alongside a variety of other characters.

In addition, Rupert Everett will appear in The Man with Night Sweats (2 to 4 October), presented by Dead Poets Live. The new production, marking the 20th anniversary of Thom Gunn’s death, showcases his poetry about the AIDS crisis of the 1980s and city life in the gay community of San Francisco.

Acclaimed musical clowns Släpstick will present Schërzo (7 to 12 October), fusing classical music, physical theatre and comedy, while Edinburgh hit CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation returns to Wilton’s on 28 September to solve a murder as chosen by the audience on the night.

Comedian and poet Tim Key will bring his Christmas show Chrimbo Bimbo to the venue on 9, 19, 16 and 17 December and Daniel Clarkson, Jefferson Turner and Richard Hurst’s Olivier-nominated Potted Panto is set to return from 4 December 2024 to 4 January 2025.

Check the Wilton’s Music Hall website for the full season schedule.