Wilton’s Music Hall reveals 2024 spring season

Wilton’s Music Hall has announced details for its forthcoming 2024 spring season.

Highlights include Moby Dick, a Simple8 production in association with Northampton’s Royal and Derngate, which will run from 23 April to 11 May. A nine-person ensemble brings Herman Melville’s classic to life on stage, complete with live sea shanties.

The Charles Court Opera presents Rossini’s comic masterpiece The Barber of Seville from 12 to 23 March, transporting the action to the Wild West in this adaptation. The production is directed by CCO’s artistic director, John Savournin, performed in English and written by CCO’s musical director, David Eaton.

From 9 to 20 April, Flabbergast Theatre bring their version of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream to Wilton’s with a multinational ensemble.

James Cousins Company presents Until We Stand from 30 January to 1 February, performed by Third Year undergraduate students from the London Contemporary Dance School. The immersive piece explores the notion of community and sets it to a “pulsing soundtrack capturing the sounds of London”.

Post-punk, cult cabaret superstars The Tiger Lillies collaborate for the very first time with cabaret legend David Hoyle on a new narrative concert around a theme that has frequently influenced their respective work: the meaninglessness and absurdity of existence. The piece, entitled Lessons in Nihilism, runs from 20 February until 2 March.

Finally, The London 50 Hour Improvathon will be back, running from 7pm on 8 March and playing continuously in two-hour episodes until 9pm on 10 March with refreshments available throughout. Featuring a live band and a plethora of improvisers from across the globe, either as guest artists for a few hours or as main characters, the event’s theme for 2024 is The Wedding Party. In addition, there is a special “family episode” at 11am on 10 March, suitable for children of all ages.

