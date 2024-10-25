Will the West End rule over Broadway in 2025?

And what does it take for UK shows to land in New York?

On this episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast, we’re leaving on a jetplane and heading over to the Great White Way!

This week, head critic Sarah Crompton and managing editor Alex Wood turn their attention to Broadway – something that a whole raft of West End productions seem to be doing at the moment.

With Operation Mincemeat, Stranger Things: The First Shadow and Tammy Faye set to join Sunset Boulevard and The Hills of California over in New York this Tony Awards season, all the signs are there… Closer to home, The Lion King’s 25th anniversary provided a poignant moment of reflection.

