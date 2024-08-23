Podcasts

The WhatsOnStage Podcast: Francesca Moody talks Fleabag, Fringe and the secret to stage success

The acclaimed producer is this week’s special guest

Editorial Staff

23 August 2024

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag, Bronté Barbé and Rebekah Hinds in Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder! and Julia McDermott in Weather Girl
Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag (© Joan Marcus), Bronté Barbé and Rebekah Hinds in Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder! (© Pamela Raith) and Julia McDermott in Weather Girl (© Mihaela Bodlovic)

In this special episode recorded from both sides of the Scottish border, Alex and Sarah talk to special guest producer Francesca Moody as she completes another bumper season at the Edinburgh Fringe, all while also transferring smash hit musical Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder! to the West End.

With shows like Fleabag and Baby Reindeer to her name, Moody spills the beans on why she’s so keen to stage work at the festival every year.

Wood and Crompton host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms here. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode! We’ll also be uploading them to YouTube every weekend.

