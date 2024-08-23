The WhatsOnStage Podcast: Francesca Moody talks Fleabag, Fringe and the secret to stage success

In this special episode recorded from both sides of the Scottish border, Alex and Sarah talk to special guest producer Francesca Moody as she completes another bumper season at the Edinburgh Fringe, all while also transferring smash hit musical Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder! to the West End.

With shows like Fleabag and Baby Reindeer to her name, Moody spills the beans on why she’s so keen to stage work at the festival every year.

Wood and Crompton host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

