tick, tick… Boom! revival announced in Kate Wasserberg’s first season at Theatr Clwyd

An action-packed first season marks the beginning of Wasserberg’s time at the venue

Theatr Clwyd has announced its first season under new artistic director Kate Wasserberg, marking the reopening of the theatre after an extensive redevelopment.

The season, which begins in June 2025, includes a mix of musicals, comedies, and Welsh theatre, reflecting the diverse talent of Wales.

The season will open with Jonathan Larson’s tick, tick… Boom! from 2 June to 28 June. Directed by Wasserberg herself, the musical explores the struggles of a young artist pursuing his dreams. This follows her recent success with Boys from the Blackstuff. Larson’s piece was adapted into a hit film by Lin-Manuel Miranda in 2021.

Next up is On Wednesdays We Wear Pink, a new piece created and performed by Theatr Clwyd’s young people, which will explore fashion and identity throughout history. The production will be directed by Gwennan Mair and is part of the theatre’s commitment to engaging with the local community.

In September, Theatr Clwyd will stage Alan Ayckbourn’s thriller Snake in the Grass, running from 15 September to 4 October. Directed by Francesca Goodridge and co-produced with the Octagon Theatre in Bolton, this dark comedy delves into family secrets and murder.

Welsh playwright Chris Ashworth-Bennion’s The Red Rogue of Bala will have its world premiere from 3 November to 22 November. Directed by Dan Jones, the play tells the story of a notorious poacher and jailbreaker from Denbighshire.

The theatre will also continue its collaboration with Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru, Wales’ national Welsh-language theatre company, with a series of new short plays about life in north Wales, set to be performed at the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham in 2025.

Looking ahead, Theatr Clwyd has announced a new production of Dylan Thomas’ Under Milk Wood as part of Craidd, a project focused on improving mainstream theatre representation for Deaf, disabled, and neurodivergent people.

The redevelopment of Theatr Clwyd includes significant upgrades to its facilities, enhancing the visitor experience and creating new spaces for community and engagement programmes. This project aims to secure the theatre’s future as a cultural hub in north Wales.

Tickets for selected performances will go on sale later this year, with priority booking available to members from 28 October and general booking from 11 November.