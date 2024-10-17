The Phantom of the Opera announces global search for next Christine

A global virtual open call has been announced for the role of Christine Daaé in the London production of The Phantom of the Opera.

Producers are searching for performers aged 18 to mid-20s, with a lyric soprano voice. The vocal range required spans from G below middle C to high E.

To audition, candidates are asked to submit a video of themselves singing a cut of “Think of Me” from the musical, using a sheet music and track provided on the show website (you can also consult taping instructions on the site). Videos should be recorded from the waist up, against a plain background with minimal background noise. No additional material is required. Submissions must be sent via a non-expiring link through the official form, ensuring that the video can be downloaded and viewed without permission requests.

All tapes must be submitted by 13 December 2024, with successful applicants contacted by 31 December. Only tapes for the role of Christine will be reviewed, and any queries should be directed to phantomcasting@camack.co.uk (please note, the show has said that audition tapes will not be accepted via email). Applicants from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

The music for the production is composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with lyrics by Charles Hart and additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. The book for the musical is written by Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber, and it is based on the novel Le Fantôme de l’Opera by Gaston Leroux. The orchestrations for the music are by David Cullen and Lloyd Webber, while the musical supervision is handled by Simon Lee.

The production design for the show is created by Maria Björnson, with set design adapted by Matt Kinley and associate costume design by Jill Parker. Lighting for the show is designed by Andrew Bridge with associate lighting design by Warren Letton, and the sound design is by Mick Potter. The musical staging and choreography for the show was handled by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright.