The Phantom of the Opera extends West End run and releases new images

The Phantom of the Opera has revealed new images and extended its West End run.

It currently stars Dean Chisnall as The Phantom alongside Lily Kerhoas as Christine Daaé, Joe Griffiths-Brown as Raoul, Joanna Ampil as Carlotta Giudicelli, Martin Ball as Monsieur Firmin, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André, David Kristopher-Brown as Ubaldo Piangi, Helen Hobson as Madame Giry and Millie Lyon as Meg Giry. At certain performances the role of Christine Daaé is played by Eve Shanu-Wilson.

The cast is completed by Anya Alindada, Lily Allen-Dodd, George Arvidson, Embla Bishop, David Burilin, Leonard Cook, Colleen Rose Curran, Michael Colbourne, Fergus Dale, Hywel Dowsell, Connor Ewing, Serina Faull, Florence Fowler, James Gant, Emily George, Melanie Gowie, Molly Hall, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Samuel Haughton, Will Hawksworth, Nicholas Hepher, Mandy Kwan, Janet Mooney, Jess Michelmore, Tim Morgan, Johnny Randall, Zoë Soleil Vallée, Jasmine Wallis andVictoria Ward.

It has now extended until 27 September 2025, with tickets on sale now.

The music for the production is composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with lyrics by Charles Hart and additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. The book for the musical is written by Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber, and it is based on the novel Le Fantôme de l’Opera by Gaston Leroux. The orchestrations for the music are by David Cullen and Lloyd Webber, while the musical supervision is handled by Simon Lee.

The production design for the show is created by Maria Björnson, with set design adapted by Matt Kinley and associate costume design by Jill Parker. Lighting for the show is designed by Andrew Bridge with associate lighting design by Warren Letton, and the sound design is by Mick Potter. The musical staging and choreography for the show was handled by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright.

The musical’s Christmas schedule has been set, with shows scheduled for Monday 23 December at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Tuesday 24 December at 2.30pm, Friday 27 December at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Saturday 28 December at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Sunday 29 December at 2.30pm, Monday 30 December at 7.30pm, Tuesday 31 December at 1.00pm and 6.00pm, Thursday 2 January at 7.30pm, Friday 3 January at 2.30pm and 7.30pm and Saturday 4 January at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. There will be no shows on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day.