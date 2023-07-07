The Phantom of the Opera announces new West End cast

Complete casting has been revealed for The Phantom of the Opera as it continues in the West End.

Lily Kerhoas (Les Misérables) joins the company as Christine Daaé, with Joe Griffiths-Brown (Hamilton) as Raoul, David Kristopher-Brown (The Play That Goes Wrong) as Ubaldo Piangi and Maiya Hikasa (Billy Elliot) as Meg Giry.

Continuing in the show will be Jon Robyns as The Phantom, Kelly Glyptis as Carlotta Giudicelli, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André, Matt Harrop as Monsieur Firmin and Francesca Ellis as Madame Giry. At certain performances the role of Christine Daaé will be played by Paige Blankson.

The cast is completed by Hollie Aires, Federica Basile, Corina Clark, Michael Colbourne, Leonard Cook, Colleen Rose Curran, Lily De-La-Haye, Hywel Dowsell, Connor Ewing, Serina Faull, Florence Fowler, James Gant, Melanie Gowie, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Yukina Hasebe, Samuel Haughton, Thomas Holdsworth, Jacob Hughes, Grace Hume, Tim Morgan, Eve Shanu-Wilson, Tim Southgate, Zoë Soleil Vallée, Jasmine Wallis, Victoria Ward, Ralph Watts, Simon Whitaker, and Andrew York.

The new cast. members will join from 31 July, with the show currently booking until March 2024.

The music for the production is composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with lyrics by Charles Hart and additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. The book for the musical is written by Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber, and it is based on the novel Le Fantôme de l’Opera by Gaston Leroux. The orchestrations for the music are done by David Cullen and Lloyd Webber, while the musical supervision is handled by Simon Lee.

The production design for the show is created by Maria Björnson, with set design adapted by Matt Kinley and associate costume design by Jill Parker. Lighting for the show is designed by Andrew Bridge with associate lighting design by Warren Letton, and the sound design is done by Mick Potter. The musical staging and choreography for the show was handled by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright.