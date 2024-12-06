The Montgomery to become part of Sheffield Theatres

Sheffield Theatres and the Montgomery Theatre and Arts Centre have today announced that the Montgomery will become part of Sheffield Theatres.

The Montgomery Theatre and Arts Centre, an important part of Sheffield’s cultural provision, was built in 1886. It has been a home for children and young people to explore creativity and the performing arts, as well as housing many of the city’s community companies, schools and dance schools.

It is planned that Sheffield Theatres will take over operation from 2 January 2025, ensuring the continuation of the activity, strategic direction and ethos of the Montgomery.

Tom Bird, chief executive of Sheffield Theatres said: “We’re overjoyed to welcome the Montgomery into Sheffield Theatres, joining the Crucible, Lyceum and Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse. The Montgomery is a much-loved part of the local cultural landscape and a vital creative hub for many. As part of our organisation, it will continue supporting the children and young people of South Yorkshire to unleash their creative potential.”

Sheffield Theatres is consulting with the Montgomery staff team, with the aim of transferring and integrating all contracted employees to Sheffield Theatres. The Montgomery reopened in October, following a period of capital development, with a programme of events scheduled for the year ahead – all are expected to go ahead.

Linda Bloomfield, interim executive director of The Montgomery Theatre and Arts Centre said: “We’re excited and relieved to have finally opened our doors to the public again after a challenging 16 months’ closure for redevelopment. The charity’s new future, as part of Sheffield Theatres, will ensure the Montgomery can continue to be a home for children, young people and communities for many more years to come. We’re grateful to our funders, partners, audiences and participants for coming on this journey with us, and we can’t wait to welcome you back into the incredible 138-year-old building in the new year, which is now accessible for the first time in its history.”