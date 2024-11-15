The Mad Ones musical to have London premiere next summer

The show was an award-nominated hit in New York

The Drama Desk-nominated musical The Mad Ones will run at the Other Palace Studio for a four-week run next summer.

The Mad Ones tells the story of Samantha Brown, a high school senior grappling with grief and the weight of her future after the death of her best friend, Kelly.

Originally premiering off-Broadway in 2017 under the title The Unauthorized Autobiography of Samantha Brown, the show has since gained a strong online following. Its viral popularity includes millions of YouTube views and the sale of over 15,000 pieces of sheet music before licensing rights were made available.

Following a well-received run at Birmingham’s Old Joint Stock Theatre in April 2023, the production marks the musical’s London debut. It has music by Bree Lowdermilk and book and lyrics by Kait Kerrigan.

Directed by Emily Susanne Lloyd and with musical direction by Callum Thompson, the production is presented by Electric Press Productions in association with West End Best Friend Productions.

The transfer follows news of Kerrigan’s The Great Gatsby moving to the West End from Broadway in April 2025.

The Mad Ones runs from 7 May to 1 June 2025. Tickets are available now via the Other Palace website.