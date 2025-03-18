whatsonstage white
The London Palladium pantomime Sleeping Beauty to star Catherine Tate

This year’s title has been unveiled!

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

18 March 2025

Catherine Tate, provided uncredited by the production
The 2025 pantomime at The London Palladium has been confirmed as Sleeping Beauty, alongside star casting.

This year’s production celebrates ten years since the annual tradition was revived at the iconic venue.

Last year’s Robin Hood, starring Jane McDonald and Julian Clary, set records for the highest daily, weekly, and season-wide gross sales.

Catherine Tate will take on the role of the wicked fairy Carabosse, while Clary will return, this time as King Julian.

Further casting, including West End and panto favorites, has also been revealed, and you can read more about that here.

Michael Harrison’s production has set designs by Mark Walters and costume designs by Hugh Durrant, Teresa Nalton and Mike Coltman created especially for The London Palladium, choreography by Karen Bruce, visual special effects by The Twins FX, lighting designs by Ben Cracknell, sound designs by Matt Peploe and composition and orchestrations by Gary Hind.

Sleeping Beauty will play for five weeks over the festive period from 6 December 2025 to 11 January 2026. Priority booking opens on 26 March.

Ryan Calais Cameron, Ivanno Jeremiah and more on Retrograde in the West End, Sidney Poitier and Colman Domingo

Director Amit Sharma’s production officially opens at the Apollo Theatre tonight!