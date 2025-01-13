The Palladium Pantomime confirms 2025 return as Robin Hood breaks records

Producer Michael Harrison for Crossroads Pantomimes announced today that Robin Hood broke its own records and that the annual Palladium pantomime will return for a tenth anniversary year.

The production played its final performance yesterday, welcoming more than 132,000 people and setting records for the highest daily, weekly, and season-wide gross sales.

The West End staple received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage, being labelled “another bullseye.” Since returning to The London Palladium in 2016, the annual pantomimes have welcomed over one million audience members.

Robin Hood starred Jane McDonald and Julian Clary, with familiar faces including Paul Zerdin (Will Scarlet), Nigel Havers (Friar Tuck), Charlie Stemp (Alan-A-Dale) and Rob Madge (The Spirit of Sherwood) returning. Marisha Wallace and Tosh Wanogho-Maud also made their pantomime debuts as the Sheriff of Nottingham and Little John respectively.

In addition, each night included a special guest star in the role of King Richard. Paul Merton, Dawn French, Patricia Hodge, Jason Donovan, David Walliams, Gary Wilmot, Gyles Brandreth, Ian McKellen, Jenny Éclair, Amanda Holden, Jimmy Carr, Al Murray, Steph McGovern, Jon Culshaw, Beverley Knight, Sue Ravey, James Corden, Lee Mack, Matt Baker, Arlene Phillips, Kate Garraway, Jennifer Saunders, Christopher Biggins, Alexandra Burke, Stephen Mulhern, David Mitchell, Lee Mead and Mark Gatiss all took on the role during the run.

On behalf of guest stars, Robin Hood has made several charitable donations, including to The Orchid Project, You Me Bum Bum Train and The Melissa Bell Foundation.

Harrison said: “Robin Hood has given everyone associated with the Palladium Panto another unforgettable year. From all the wonderful guests stars who agreed to play King Richard in the show, through to our on-stage and backstage company, everyone has been thrilled with the rapturous response of our audiences at every performance. I am also delighted we have been able to make donations to many charities chosen by the King Richards. And we already can’t wait to return at the end of the year for the celebratory tenth London Palladium pantomime!”

Details, including dates and the title, for the 2025 pantomime are yet to be revealed.