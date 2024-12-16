The Palladium pantomime welcomes its one millionth audience member

One million visitors have now seen the Palladium’s pantomime since its return last decade.

Michael Harrison for Crossroads Pantomimes has revealed that Todd and Julie Nielson were the lucky patrons that achieved the record figure, attending the brand-new production of Robin Hood last week. The pair were treated to a post-show meeting with two of the stars of the pantomime, national treasure Jane McDonald and Palladium panto royalty Julian Clary.

Harrison said today: “It is truly wonderful that one million people have attended The London Palladium pantomime since we brought the tradition of staging the annual spectacular back to this great theatre. Witnessing the joyous response of our audiences to Robin Hood is as thrilling today as it was when Cinderella played here in 2016. Reaching this incredible, milestone number only underlines that The Palladium will always be London’s majestic home of pantomime.”

The show received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage last week, being labelled “another bullseye.” Familiar faces returning for the show include Paul Zerdin (Will Scarlet), Nigel Havers (Friar Tuck), Charlie Stemp (Alan-A-Dale) and Rob Madge (The Spirit of Sherwood), all of whom have previously appeared in the West End staple.

Also on stage at the Palladium this year are Marisha Wallace and Tosh Wanogho-Maud, as the Sheriff of Nottingham and Little John respectively.