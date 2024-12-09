The Devil Wears Prada extends West End run – and reveals date for possible cast change

Reviews for the show were published late last week – as it becomes ‘the fastest-selling show in Dominion Theatre history’

The Devil Wears Prada musical has extended its run after opening at the Dominion Theatre!

Featuring a score by Elton John and Shaina Taub (Suffs), book by Kate Wetherhead (Burlesque the Musical), and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), the piece had its UK premiere earlier this year in Plymouth.

It follows Andy as she lands a job at a fashion magazine under the demanding Miranda Priestly. As she sacrifices her personal life for success, she questions if it’s worth it.

The show had a glitzy gala night in early December, raising around £750,000 for the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Reviews subsequently landed for the production – you can read our verdict here.

The production features set design by Tim Hatley (Back to the Future), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Legally Blonde), lighting design by Bruno Poet (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical), sound design by Gareth Owen (& Juliet) and casting by WhatsOnStage Award winner Jill Green.

Vanessa Williams stars as the fearsome Miranda Priestly and WhatsOnStage Award winner Matt Henry plays Nigel, alongside Georgie Buckland as Andy and Amy Di Bartolomeo as Emily.

Joining them are James Darch (Mamma Mia!) as journalist Christian, with Rhys Whitfield as Andy’s long-term boyfriend, Nate. Debbie Kurup is the standby Miranda Priestly.

The show has now extended to 18 October 2025, reporting that it’s become the fastest-selling show in Dominion Theatre history. Casting for performances from 2 June 2025 is to be confirmed in due course.

