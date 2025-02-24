The Choir of Man announces cast for West End return

A new company will welcome The Choir of Man back to the West End!

The pub-set show follows a male choir as they reflect on their lives through song. It has played on tour, at the Edinburgh Fringe and in Earl’s Court, settling into a run at the Arts Theatre in 2021. Following a period of closure for some minor venue redevelopment, the piece will return from 12 March and play until 31 August.

Joining the show will be Jason Brock (Thriller Live) as Romantic, Benji Lord (Dreamboats and Petticoats: Bringing on Back The Good Times!) as Joker, David Booth (The Threepenny Opera) as Pub Bore, Paul McArthur (Tracks) as Poet, Oliver Jacobson (Come From Away) as Barman, with Alex Mallalieu (As You Like It) and Toby Francis (High Fidelity) as swings.

They join pub regulars Rob Godfrey as Beast, Ifan Gwilym-Jones as Maestro, George Knapper as Handyman, with Bradley Walwyn as Hardman. David Shute and Tom Carter-Miles both return as swings.

The show is created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, directed by Doodson, with Daniel Harnett as associate director and resident director.

The monologues are written by Ben Norris, with musical supervision, vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Jack Blume, with Lee Freeman as musical director, and Alistair Higgins as associate musical supervisor. Movement direction and choreography is by Freddie Huddleston, with Adam Hilton as associate choreographer and movement director. Scenic design is handled by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen, costume design and co-scenic design by Verity Sadler, sound design by Sten Severson, with Liam McDermott as associate sound designer and casting by Debbie O’Brien.