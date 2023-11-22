The Choir of Man to release new Christmas album

Westway Music is set to release a brand-new, six-track EP entitled Christmas with The Choir of Man.

The album will feature five festive classics alongside an original song, “Spend the Rest of Christmas”, performed by an “all-star line-up” of Choir of Man alumni, including Ben Norris, Marcus Collins, Keith Klein, James Hudson, Matt Beveridge, Tom Brandon, Richard Lock, Daniel Harnett, Connor Going and Mark Loveday.

Westway Music’s Neil O’Brien said: “I am incredibly excited to be releasing this great collection of Christmas music on Westway. The show is just perfect for the festive season and already one of the go-to shows for Christmas this year in the West End and beyond!”

Jack Blume, who serves as music producer, arranger and orchestrator for Christmas with The Choir of Man, added, “It’s been an absolute joy bringing the unique sound of The Choir of Man to some of the season’s most beloved songs and working on our second ever original song. After living and breathing this festive record for ten months, I can’t wait for everybody to hear what we’ve been cooking up.”

The track listing is as follows:

This Christmas Driving Home for Christmas The Christmas Song Christmas Time (Don’t Let the Bells End) River Spend the Rest of Christmas

Physical copies will be available to buy at the Arts Theatre in the West End, while digital copies can be purchased from Friday 1 December.

Check out the trailer below:

In addition, a limited run at Chicago’s Apollo Theater has also been confirmed with dates from 22 March to 26 May 2024.

The West End production of The Choir of Man is currently booking through to June 2024, with tickets on sale below.