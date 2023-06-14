The Choir of Man announces new cast

See who is heading to the Arts Theatre

A new company has been announced for the West End production of The Choir of Man.

The pub-set show follows a male choir as they reflect on their lives through song. It has played on tour, at the Edinburgh Fringe and in Earl’s Court, settling into a run at the Arts last year. It has now extended its booking through to February 2024.

The new company are composed of Adam Bayjou (Les Misérables) as The Hard Man, Michele Maria Benvenuto (The Choir of Man – Norwegian Cruise Line), as The Maestro, Andrew J Carter (The Phantom of the Opera) as The Pub Bore, Ben Goffe (Hex) as The Handyman, Luke Conner Hall (Bat Out of Hell) as The Romantic, Michael Hamway (Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella) as The Poet, Mark Irwin (The Commitments) as The Barman, Tom Miles (Frankenstein) as The Beast.

Completing the company are Sam Ebenezer (The Mousetrap), James Hudson (Saturday Night Fever), Peter Lawrence (The Choir of Man tour) and Niall Woodson (West End debut). The casting director is Debbie O’Brien.

The show is created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, directed by Nic Doodson, with musical supervision, vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Jack Blume, movement direction and choreography by Freddie Huddleston, monologues written by Ben Norris, scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen, costume design and associate scenic design by Verity Sadler and sound design by Sten Severson. Hollie Cassar serves as musical director and associate musical supervisor.

The on-stage band has Emmanuel Nana Kwasi Bonsu on drums, Jack Hartigan on guitar, Darius Luke Thompson on violin and Sam Tookey on bass.