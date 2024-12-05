The Choir of Man announces 2025 return run at the Arts Theatre

The Choir of Man has announced plans for a 2025 run back at the Arts Theatre, after it closes at the end of the year.

The hit production, which has played to sell-out audiences since its West End debut in 2021, will leave its first London venue after over 1,000 performances and welcoming 280,000 audience members on 31 December 2024. However, it has now been revealed that it will make a return for a number of months next year.

The production said in a statement: “Due to changes to the timeline of the proposed major redevelopment of the Arts Theatre – the show will be able to return to its current West End home in 2025 for a five-month engagement until the end of the summer.”

Tickets are on sale now for performances from 12 March until 31 August, with casting to be confirmed.

Its December closure comes as plans are published for a major redevelopment of the building and its nearby space.

Nic Doodson said on behalf of the producers: “We are absolutely thrilled to be able to go into our fourth year at the Arts Theatre in the heart of the West End. We want to thank our wonderfully loyal and passionate audiences, who have supported us through our journey, by offering free pre-show beers on stage for the first two weeks of performances…”

Louis Hartshorn added on behalf of the Arts Theatre: “We are very excited for the redevelopment of the Arts Theatre and the huge opportunity it presents to future-proof our historic theatre. As we work closely with the building owner to finalise plans, we are thrilled to be able to continue presenting this phenomenal hit show for another season.”.