Plans to refurbish and upgrade West End’s Arts Theatre published

The 350-seat venue may get a new lease of life in the coming years

Plans have been published to “retain, upgrade and refurbish” the Arts Theatre over the coming years.

As part of a statement produced by developer Great Newport St Ltd, there are ambitions for “the efficient restoration of a deteriorated and outdated theatre, aiming to revive its operational and economic vitality”, while also prioritising “inclusive access, aiming to deliver equitable experiences for all theatregoers.”

The plans were set to be decided on last night at a public town hall meeting, but the decision has seemingly been postponed to a point in the near future. Despite this, the current show at the venue, The Choir of Man, has now set a closing date for its West End run.

The 350-seat venue, located on Great Newport Street in the West End, was first built in 1927. Significant productions over the years have included Closer to Heaven, Six the Musical and, now, The Choir of Man.

The full planning statement has acknowledged the precariousness of the theatre’s current existence, arguing that “the tenancy of the theatre has been tenuous, with a six month rolling break continuing over many years leaving the theatre at constant threat of closure and entirely discouraging investment in the internal fittings and workings.”

The West End’s smallest commercial receiving house, its programme is chosen by executive director Louis Hartshorn, while Lizzie Scott is the managing director.

Under the new proposals, the theatre’s space will grow from a dedicated 860 square metres to 1044 square metres. Redevelopment would also secure the theatre’s future, with “the current theatre operator [identifying] the need for an upgrade of the electrical and drainage system and has expressed concerns about the sustainability of the current infrastructure”.

The full planning statement says that, in 2023, Westminster Council insisted that “the redeveloped theatre enhances the standard, improves viability and operates at least at its current audience capacity.”

The plans may see “more efficient and purpose-built back of house spaces”, while the theatre’s closure is expected to be “as short a window as possible… with theatre operations to begin by end of 2027.”

The proposed redevelopment of the theatre is overseen by London-based architecture, interiors and design studio SODA. In examining the existing theatre, SODA claimed that the Arts Theatre’s “general environment is in poor condition”, especially with regards to the user experience for wheelchair users and the state of the venue’s fly tower.

Great Newport St Ltd hosted a meeting with the Theatres Trust in early 2023, while there were further meetings with 12 possible theatre operators between July and October 2023. An operator is likely to be appointed after the planning application has been approved, with more details to come later this month.