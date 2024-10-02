The Choir of Man sets closing date as the venue plans ‘major redevelopment’

The show will make way for a large-scale transformation of the building

The Choir of Man has announced its final performance date.

The hit production, which has played to sell-out audiences since its West End debut in 2021, will leave its first London venue after over 1,000 performances and welcoming 280,000 audience members on 31 December 2024.

Its closure comes as plans are published for a major redevelopment of the building and its nearby space – though these have not yet been green lit. Ambitious new ideas for The Choir of Man in London are said to be in the works, and will be announced soon.

Producer Nic Doodson said today: “We are so very proud of this smash hit show, and we want to thank our wonderfully loyal and passionate audiences, who come back night after night. We’ve broken box office records at the Arts Theatre, whilst keeping our ticket prices as low as possible. Our five brilliant casts have given out over 2,500 free pints of beer, and we want to raise a glass to them and to the extended Choir of Man family.

“Whilst we’re sad to say goodbye for now to our current West End home, we’re really excited for what comes next – watch this space!”

The Choir of Man is set in a pub where nine men combine live music, singalongs, tap dance, and storytelling. The show features songs from artists like Queen, Adele, Paul Simon, and Guns N’ Roses, and offers free beer to the audience.

The current cast includes Luke Conner Hall, Sam Pope, Rob Godfrey, Tyler Orphé-Baker, Shane McDaid, Ifan Gwilym-Jones, Kristian Morse, George Knapper, Bradley Walwyn, and David Shute. The swings are Tom Carter-Miles, Seán Keany, and Paul Deegan.

The on-stage band features Jacob Evans on drums, Jack Hartigan on guitar, Darius Luke Thompson on violin, and Sam Tookey on bass.