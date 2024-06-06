The Book of Mormon reaches 4000 performances in the West End – go behind the scenes

The Book of Mormon celebrates reaching 4000 performances in the West End by releasing a set of behind-the-scenes photos.

Snapped at the Prince of Wales Theatre, the show continues to play in the same house where the show had its UK premiere in 2013.

The Book of Mormon tells the story of an unlikely pair of Mormon missionaries who are sent to Uganda and is penned by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The creative team for the hit West End production includes co-directors Parker and Casey Nicholaw (who also choreographs), set designer Scott Pask, costume designer Ann Roth, lighting designer Brian Macdevitt, and sound designer Brian Ronan. Hair design is by Josh Marquette, with orchestrations by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus, music supervision and vocal arrangements by Oremus, musical direction by Colm O’Regan, and dance