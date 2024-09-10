The Baddies stage musical announces casting

Full casting has been announced for the stage adaptation of The Baddies, based on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s 2022 story.

The production will premiere at the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh from 4 to 20 October 2024. Directed and choreographed by Katie Beard, the show will also feature original songs by Joe Stilgoe and an adaptation for the stage by David Greig, with dramaturg Jackie Crichton.

The cast includes James Stirling as Ghost, Rachel Bird as Witch, Dyfrig Morris as Troll, Lottie Mae O’Kill as Mama Mouse, and Yuki Sutton as Girl. Swings Ellie Shove and Ben Simon complete the company.

The Baddies follows a witch, troll, and ghost as they try to scare a young girl, only to discover she may be braver than they think. The creative team includes set and costume design by Jasmine Swan, lighting design by Simon Hayes, fight direction by Carlotta De Gregori, and puppetry by Edie Edmundsen. The illusions are by Kevin Quantum, with sound design by Richard Brooks and musical direction from Paul Herbert. Heather Scott Martin serves as associate choreographer, with Cleo McCabe as costume supervisor and Craig Fleming as production manager. The show was cast by the company.

After its run in Edinburgh, the show will move to the Warwick Arts Centre, the Rose Theatre Kingston, and then tour to various UK venues through 2025. Freckle Productions, known for stage adaptations of Stick Man, Tabby McTat, and Zog, is producing the show.