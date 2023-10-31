Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s The Baddies – first listen

Take a first listen to one of the musical numbers from the upcoming stage adaptation of The Baddies.

Written by Joe Stilgoe (Zog and The Flying Doctors), “The Worst Baddies In The World” is performed by Hadley Fraser, Sumudu Jayatilaka and Laura Tebbutt in the video, while casting for the world premiere production will be announced in due course.

The Baddies is a best-selling 2022 picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler (The Gruffalo, Room on the Broom, Zog and Stick Man), telling the story of a witch, a troll and a ghost who are on a mission to scare a girl out of her wits, but is she braver than they anticipated?

Produced by Freckle Productions, The Baddies will debut at the Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh (4 to 20 October 2024, with a press performance on 8 October) before heading to Warwick Arts Centre (26 to 27 October), and the Rose Theatre Kingston (29 October to 3 November). Further tour dates will be announced in due course.

Tickets go on sale today.

