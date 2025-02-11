The 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards performances – watch footage

We’re excited to share some of our highlights from the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards!

Known for their exclusive, one-off performances, our concert ceremonies include first public performances, sneak peeks, medleys, and more. And this year was no different! Some of theatre’s most notable names were joined on the iconic London Palladium stage by a 24-piece orchestra, led by Alex Parker.

Kicking off the event were our hosts, Gina and Mazz Murray, who performed “Pure Imagination” with Donna Summer’s “Enough is Enough”, and we couldn’t get enough!

Next, we had the West End’s Regina George, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Georgina Castle, perform “World Burn” with accompaniment from the cast of Mean Girls.

Gary Wilmot then introduced a number from The Artist, which saw Briana Craig dance in front of a stunning video projection. Evie Hoskins and the 42 Balloons company floated in to give us a rendition of “Helium”. The show was up for Best Regional Production following its run in Salford.

Then to close act one, Jamaal Fields-Green moonwalked on to the stage to perform “Billie Jean”, and to showcase the WhatsOnStage Award-winning choreography from Christopher Wheeldon!

The second act opened with performances from all five of the Best Concert Event nominees, with Jack Wolfe and Lucy May Barker representing Spring Awakening, Zizi Strallen with Pippin, Cassius Hackforth was there for Something Rotten!, Lucca Chadwick Patel treated the audience to a number from Road Show for Sondheim on Sondheim and Joel Harper Jackson wrapped things up with I Am Harvey Milk.

From its world premiere in Birmingham, Paige Peddie showcased Becoming Nancy with a solo of “Who I’d Be”.

Finally, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre surprised audiences with a casting announcement of its upcoming revival of Brigadoon! Gilli Jones stepped into the shoes of Charlie Dalrymple in the announcement, performing “Come To Me, Bend To Me”.

To see us out after a fabulous evening celebrating the best of UK theatre, Georgina Onuorah gave a shucking good performance as she looks forward to playing Lulu in the UK premiere of Shucked!