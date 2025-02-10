Complete cast announced for Shucked’s UK premiere

Full casting has now been revealed for the newly revealed UK premiere of Shucked.

With a book by 2023 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Robert Horn, music and lyrics by 2023 Tony Award nominees and Drama Desk Award winners Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by 2023 Tony Award nominee and three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien, the piece opened on Broadway in March 2023 to audience acclaim. The show has received rave reviews in New York, being described by our sibling site as “a shucking good time.”

Set in a rural community isolated from the world by a wall of economy-driving corn stalks, Shucked follows what happens when the crop begins to fail, and a young woman leaves behind Cob County to try and find someone who can save her town.

It will now open as part of Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s 2025 season – the first for new artistic director Drew McOnie. It runs from 10 May to 14 June 2025.

Set to star will be Monique Ashe-Palmer (Storyteller 1), Ben Joyce (Beau), Sophie McShera (Maizy), Georgina Onuorah (Lulu), Keith Ramsay (Peanut), Matthew Seadon-Young (Gordy) and Steven Webb (Storyteller 2), joined by Jed Berry (swing), Taila Halford (ensemble), Ross Harmon (ensemble), Jonathan Andrew Hume (Grandpa), Claudia Kariuki (ensemble), Ying Ue Li (ensemble), Tom Oliver (ensemble), Gleanne Purcell-Brown (ensemble), Nathaniel Purnell (swing), Rachel Rawlinson (swing / dance captain), Mia Shelbourne (swing) and Toyan Thomas-Browne (ensemble).

Onuorah also delivered a special, exclusive performance at last night’s 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards.