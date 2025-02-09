whatsonstage white
Spirited Away wins Best New Play at the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards

The stage adaptation of the beloved Studio Ghibli classic had its European premiere in London

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

9 February 2025

Mone Kamishiraishi (as Chihiro) in a scene from Spirited Away at the London Coliseum
Mone Kamishiraishi (as Chihiro) in a scene from Spirited Away at the London Coliseum, © Johan Persson

Spirited Away has been presented with Best New Play at the WhatsOnStage Awards!

The annual awards, now in their 25th year, took place at The London Palladium this evening (9 February). Here, theatre lovers saw winners crowned and enjoyed special performances from hit shows.

The Studio Ghibli stage adaptation received five nominations in total: Best New Play, Best Wigs, Hair and Make-Up Design (Hiroaki Miyauchi), Best Set Design (Jon Bausor with puppetry by Toby Olié), Best Costume Design (Sachiko Nakahara) and Atsuki Mashiko for Best Supporting Performer in a Play.

Presented by TOHO Co Ltd and co-produced by PW Productions in the original Japanese (with English captions), Spirited Away is based on the Oscar-winning animated film by Hayao Miyazaki. It was adapted for the stage by John Caird, co-adapted by Maoko Imai, and features the original score by Joe Hisaishi. Our chief critic called it “captivating” in her review.

You can follow the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards across our social media and here.

