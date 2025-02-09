Mean Girls wins Best New Musical at the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards

Mean Girls, the hit musical from Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey and Nell Benjamin, took home the grool Best New Musical prize at the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards.

Currently turning the Savoy Theatre pink, the musical is based on the much-loved Lindsay Lohan-led flick about a girl who moves back to the US where she realises just how savage high school can be. It is directed by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Aladdin).

The Best New Musical award was presented this evening (9 February) at The London Palladium as part of a special concert ceremony featuring top performances and surprises for the audience.

Starring in the West End are Charlie Burn as Cady, Georgina Castle as Regina, Elèna Gyasi as Gretchen, Grace Mouat as Karen, Elena Skye (Les Misérables, Kinky Boots) as Janis and Tom Xander as Damian.

Daniel Bravo takes on the role of Aaron Samuels, with Lucca Chadwick-Patel as Kevin Ganatra, Ako Mitchell as North Shore Principal Mr Duvall, while Ms Norbury – the role originated in the 2004 film by its creator Fey – is played by Zoë Rainey, who also plays the roles of Mrs George and Ms Heron.

Castle, Mouat and Xander additionally all received performer nominations, with Castle also performing as part of the event.

Now celebrating its silver anniversary, the WhatsOnStage Awards are the only major theatre awards decided entirely by theatregoers themselves.

