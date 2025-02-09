Brigadoon revival adds further lead performer

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre will present a new production of Lerner and Loewe’s Brigadoon this summer, and additional casting has been revealed.

The adaptation by Rona Munro is directed and choreographed by the venue’s artistic director Drew McOnie, with original dances created by Agnes De Mille.

The story follows WW2 fighter pilots Tommy and Jeff, who crash land in the Highlands of Scotland and search for a way home. Meanwhile, sisters Fiona and Jean are preparing for a wedding in the dreamlike village of Brigadoon.

As already revealed, the cast includes Danielle Fiamanya as Fiona and Louis Gaunt as Tommy, while joining them and revealed today is Gilli Jones, who will be playing the role of Charlie Dalrymple. Jones took to the Palladium stage to perform “Come To Me, Bend To Me” in an exclusive first performance.

Jones, who is currently training on the BA Musical Theatre course at Royal Conservatoire Scotland, will be making his professional debut in the summer production.

This production marks the first time Brigadoon has been seen in London for over 35 years. It features songs such as “Almost Like Being in Love,” “Waitin’ for My Dearie,” and “The Heather on the Hill.”

The creative team includes Laura Bangay as musical director, Basia Bińkowska as set designer, Will Burton as casting director, Sami Fendall as costume designer, Carol Hancock as associate wigs, hair and make-up designer and supervisor, Cory Hippolyte as associate director, Hazel Holder as voice coach, Jessica Hung Han Yun as lighting designer, Nick Lidster for Autograph as sound designer, Ingrid Mackinnon as intimacy director, Ebony Molina as associate choreographer, Morag Stark as dialect coach, and Sarah Travis as music supervisor and orchestrator.

The show, which has also revealed dates, is part of the venue’s new season.