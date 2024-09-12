Stranger Things: The First Shadow ticket bookers offered 30-day free Netflix trial

The new scheme mashes up the worlds of stage and stream

Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions have announced a special offer for ticket holders of Stranger Things: The First Shadow in a move that heralds a big interchange between worlds of stage and stream.

Individuals who purchase tickets through to 30 September 2024 and are not current Netflix subscribers will receive a 30-day subscription to Netflix’s standard plan.

This offer is valid for one subscription per ticket order and is only available to new Netflix members in the US and UK. Redemption details will be provided via email after purchase.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow, currently playing at the Phoenix Theatre in London, is written by Kate Trefry and directed by Stephen Daldry with co-direction by Justin Martin. It has garnered widespread acclaim, including the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play.

New cast members, who will take over from 14 November, include Louis Healy as Henry Creel, Callum Maxwell as Bob Newby, Miranda Mufema as Patty Newby, Luke Mullins as Dr Brenner, Jessica Rhodes as Joyce Maldonado, and George Smale as James Hopper Jr.

The play is currently booking through 6 April 2025 at the Phoenix Theatre.