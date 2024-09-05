“Stop the Arts” campaign revealed to be Joe Lycett’s doing

This seems to be the closing chapter in what has been described as a slightly surreal, and largely bemusing saga

The “Stop the Cuts” campaign’s mastermind has been revealed.

Speaking to assembled journalists yesterday, Lycett wore a purple beanie and mask, hiding his identity.

The campaign draped a banner from Shakespeare’s Globe last week and threatened further action to “stop” the arts.

The move was to drum up excitement for the Sky Arts Awards, which Lycett will host.

Lycett said: “Over the last few weeks I’ve been meeting with arts organisations, venues and artists to devise my Manifesto for the Arts, with clear and actionable points the Government can do right now to improve conditions for everyone working in Britain’s cultural industries.”

He was motivated by a need to “send a message to the nation about the state of the arts industry amidst funding cuts, rising unemployment and growing disparity.”

Lycett’s manifesto will be delivered at the awards, with the comedian said to be providing “neutral proposals that the Government could immediately action to improve conditions for people working across the arts and culture sector in Britain, even amidst trying economic times.”

The awards will take place on 17 September.